Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Shares of AMPS traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $3.13. 468,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,184. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.90 million, a P/E ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at $46,710,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,057,965.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth $12,589,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $5,298,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 438,845 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the second quarter worth $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

