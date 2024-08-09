Amarillo National Bank Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $118.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,658,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,396,492. The stock has a market cap of $468.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

