Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $168.55 and last traded at $166.64. Approximately 11,112,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 43,472,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock worth $1,221,095,028 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.7% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 153,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 2,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,665,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.