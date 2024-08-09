Amdocs Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.479 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Amdocs has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Amdocs has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.50. 128,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,295. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

