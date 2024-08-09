Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.20.

Get Ameren alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $84.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,638 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,897 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,516,000 after purchasing an additional 802,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,103,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,475,000 after purchasing an additional 726,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.