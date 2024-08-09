Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.150-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Ameresco Price Performance

AMRC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. 9,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,146. Ameresco has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. B. Riley raised shares of Ameresco to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

