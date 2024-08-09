American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Cut by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in American Electric Power by 7.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $96.95. 490,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,498. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

