American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.060-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 million-$155.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.0 million. American Public Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. B. Riley raised their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research cut their price target on American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on APEI

American Public Education Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of APEI traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.44. 183,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $154.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Public Education

In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.