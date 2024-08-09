American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

NYSE AWR traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $81.85. 168,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,458. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96. American States Water has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

