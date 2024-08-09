American Superconductor Co. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of American Superconductor in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for American Superconductor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 7.63%.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $751.80 million, a PE ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 2.17. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $693,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,845.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

