American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $38-42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.53 million. American Superconductor also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.000- EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AMSC shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMSC

American Superconductor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 205,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,448. American Superconductor has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $752.91 million, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $693,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $693,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,724 shares of company stock worth $2,234,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.