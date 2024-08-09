American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in American Tower were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.42.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.38. 706,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.87. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $236.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

