American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.08. 323,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $236.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.16 and its 200 day moving average is $194.87. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

