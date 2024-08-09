American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AWK traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.95. The company had a trading volume of 318,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,193. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

