Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $171.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.13 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $454,772.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,175.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $747,482. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

