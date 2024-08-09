Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.62 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Amplify Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

Amplify Energy stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 725,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,680. Amplify Energy has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $285.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMPY. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

