Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.5 million-$296.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.0 million. Amplitude also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.05-$0.08 EPS.
Amplitude Price Performance
Shares of AMPL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 753,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,830. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $968.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amplitude
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amplitude
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.