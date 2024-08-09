Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.5 million-$296.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.0 million. Amplitude also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.05-$0.08 EPS.

Shares of AMPL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 753,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,830. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $968.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

