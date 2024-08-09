Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Up to $7.98

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $8.40. Amplitude shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 41,051 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Amplitude Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $978.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.98 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. Amplitude’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 14.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 24.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 224,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

