Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $111.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,351,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. YCG LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

