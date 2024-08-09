Analysts Offer Predictions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.36 and a 12 month high of C$8.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.12.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandstorm Gold

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David E. De Witt sold 28,900 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total value of C$232,211.50. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

