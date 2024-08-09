Analysts Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target at $27.80

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

CPRX stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $86,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $86,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $830,478.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,197 shares of company stock worth $1,777,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

