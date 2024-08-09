Analysts Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) PT at $106.88

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.58.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.48. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

