Analysts Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) PT at $16.33

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

A number of research firms have commented on IAS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,062.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.32%. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $102,112.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $102,112.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,785 shares of company stock valued at $240,225. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,325,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,104,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,285,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

