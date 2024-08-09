Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Andersons Stock Down 2.2 %

ANDE stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Andersons has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 65.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Recommended Stories

