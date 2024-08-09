Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Andrew Peller has a one year low of C$10.40 and a one year high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$85.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total transaction of C$40,682.00.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

