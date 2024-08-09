Anika Therapeutics’ (ANIK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

NASDAQ ANIK remained flat at $25.68 on Friday. 51,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,498. The firm has a market cap of $374.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.83. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

