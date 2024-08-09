APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $35.00 at UBS Group

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded APA from an outperform rating to an inline rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of APA opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.26. APA has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 124,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,050,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 326,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of APA by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

