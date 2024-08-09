Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APLS. Mizuho cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,680. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,640,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after purchasing an additional 677,098 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,329,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,401,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 452,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 885,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 271,122 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

