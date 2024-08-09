Apple’s (AAPL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $273.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Melius Research boosted their target price on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.29.

AAPL stock opened at $213.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.88. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

