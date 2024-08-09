Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:APDN remained flat at $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday. 405,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,304. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $344,750.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,385 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

