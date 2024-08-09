Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.200–0.140 EPS.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.11. 267,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.97. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AAOI. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.