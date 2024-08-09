Aragon (ANT) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week

Aragon (ANT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $7.32 or 0.00011955 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $316.13 million and $4.40 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

