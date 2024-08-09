Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,910 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $48.73. 8,132,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,321,313. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

