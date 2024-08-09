ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCB. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ArcBest from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $106.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

