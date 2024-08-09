Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Arhaus’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arhaus updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of Arhaus stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,945. Arhaus has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $19.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARHS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

