Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.0 million-$142.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.7 million. Arlo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08 to $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 3,411,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.83. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,743.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

