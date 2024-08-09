ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 1%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $115.77 and last traded at $117.26. Approximately 2,580,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,830,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARM shares. HSBC downgraded ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

The firm has a market cap of $122.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.79.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in ARM by 59.8% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARM by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM during the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

