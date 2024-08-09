ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARM. Morgan Stanley raised ARM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ARM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of ARM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of ARM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Get ARM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.00. 6,396,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,855,698. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.27. ARM has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,463,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of ARM by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ARM by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARM by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.