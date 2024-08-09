ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Up 7.8%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 556,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 594,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.87.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,640,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $51,870.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,644,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,611.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,640,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $3,922,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after buying an additional 1,401,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 779,969 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,790,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 257,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

