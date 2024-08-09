Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIP. Westpark Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ AIP opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. Arteris has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $272.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 229.27% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Arteris news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $86,737.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,880.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arteris news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $86,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at $574,880.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $25,955.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,362.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,075 shares of company stock valued at $764,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 2,182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter valued at $580,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 25.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arteris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

