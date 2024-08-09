Aspen Aerogels’ (ASPN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.84. 2,676,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $31.74.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,776,944 shares of company stock valued at $90,299,843 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

