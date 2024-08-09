Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.470-7.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.50.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $211.49. The company had a trading volume of 145,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.32. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $162.26 and a 52-week high of $224.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -475.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

