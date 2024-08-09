Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~18.84-19.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.30.

Assurant Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE AIZ traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.59. The stock had a trading volume of 61,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,330. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 1 year low of $136.15 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

