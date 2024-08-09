Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 4.3%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.14 and last traded at $39.26. Approximately 475,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,221,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Astera Labs Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,268,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $33,141,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

