Atb Cap Markets Comments on Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:PET)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pet Valu in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PET. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Pet Valu Stock Performance
About Pet Valu
Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.
