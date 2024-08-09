Atb Cap Markets Comments on Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:PET)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pet Valu in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PET. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

About Pet Valu

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.