ATB Capital Raises Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$120.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SHOP stock traded up C$0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$95.13. 1,860,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,225. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.11 billion, a PE ratio of -427.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$86.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$95.44. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$63.16 and a 52-week high of C$123.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Kasra Nejatian sold 48,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.84, for a total transaction of C$3,137,413.08. In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.22, for a total value of C$25,533.75. Also, Senior Officer Kasra Nejatian sold 48,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.84, for a total transaction of C$3,137,413.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,894,478. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

