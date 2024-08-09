Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28, Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVIR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 35,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.17. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80.

Insider Activity at Atea Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce Polsky sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $61,228.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,964.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

