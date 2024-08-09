ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.300-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ATI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.40.

ATI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.32. 1,119,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,225. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ATI has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATI will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

