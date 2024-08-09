Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Atkore updated its FY24 guidance to $14.30-14.52 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 14.300-14.520 EPS.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average of $155.06. Atkore has a 12 month low of $94.69 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATKR

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atkore

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.