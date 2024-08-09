Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Trading Down 2.6%

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 936,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,409,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Ault Alliance Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.93 million during the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative net margin of 103.61% and a negative return on equity of 197.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ault Alliance
Ault Alliance Company Profile
Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.
