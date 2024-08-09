Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Trading Down 2.6%

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 936,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,409,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Ault Alliance Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Ault Alliance alerts:

Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.93 million during the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative net margin of 103.61% and a negative return on equity of 197.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ault Alliance

Ault Alliance Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ault Alliance stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AULT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Ault Alliance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.